Can flying drones save whales trapped in fishing gear?

From mapping coral to delivering medical supplies, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are proving to be good for all sorts of tricky tasks. Now the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has teamed up with a California-based nonprofit to see if drones can help save the lives of whales that have become entangled in fishing gear.

It's not a small problem. Each year more than 300,000 cetaceans, including whales and dolphins, sustain injuries or die after getting caught up in crab trap ropes, discarded fishing nets and other plastic debris from commercial fishing operations. Humpback whales and right whales are especially vulnerable because of their protruding pectoral fins.

NOAA has a longstanding program to free entangled humpbacks in the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary as well as in other waters where the animals live. In its new partnership with the nonprofit, Oceans Unmanned of Santa Barbara, California, the agency will use video camera-equipped quadcopters to make the program more effective and safer for the animals and the humans trying to save them.

"The response program [at NOAA] has been dialed in, and they have methods that they've been using for years," said Matt Pickett, president of Oceans Unmanned. "Now, we're trying to figure out the best way to utilize this technology."