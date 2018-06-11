Why scientists are teaching this robot to hug

These days robots do just about everything. They caffeinate us, assemble our furniture, and sort our recyclables. But can bots wrap us in their big metal arms and give us a squeeze that provides the same sense of comfort as a human hug?

Researchers are seeking to answer that question with help from "HuggieBot," a humanoid robot programmed to offer hugs to humans. "We were interested in enabling robots to hug because of how common hugs are in daily life and because of their numerous health benefits," said one of the researchers, Alexis Block, a Ph.D. student at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems in Stuttgart, Germany.

Studies have shown that hugs can reduce stress and blood pressure and can even help stave off symptoms of the common cold. In one 2015 study, researchers at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh observed 404 adults with colds and found fewer symptoms in those who received frequent hugs.

At a conference in Chicago last March, Block presented the results of a preliminary test in which HuggieBot gave each of 30 participants a dozen hugs — some short, some long, and some with an extra squeeze. The experiment was conducted at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where Block studied before moving to the Planck Institute.