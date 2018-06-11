'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5 million

NEW YORK — "Ocean's 8," the woman-fronted overhaul of the starry heist franchise, opened with an estimated $41.5 million at the box office, taking the weekend's top spot from the fast-falling "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

At a lower price point and in a less fanboy-guarded franchise, "Ocean's 8" — despite ho-hum reviews — found nothing like the stormy reception that the female-led "Ghostbusters" reboot did on the same weekend two years ago.

Made for about $70 million, "Ocean's 8" and its cast, featuring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, set an opening-weekend best for the franchise, not accounting for inflation. The three previous "Ocean's" films — starring Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Matt Damon and based on the 1960 original "Ocean's 11," with Frank Sinatra — all debuted with $36 million to $39 million in the last decade.

"Ocean's 8," also starring Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter, drew a largely female audience — 69 percent — for a result that slightly surpassed expectations.