Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's daughter pleas for mother's release ahead of 4th birthday

Gabriella Ratcliffe has written letters to both the Iranian Foreign Minister, and to the UK Foreign Secretary, asking for her mother to be freed. Gabriella turns four years old today (June 11) which marks 800 days of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's imprisonment. The charity worker was jailed in Iran in April 2016 after being convicted of spying. The 'Free Nazanin' campaign will be lighting 800 candles in front of the Foreign Office in London and singing happy birthday to Gabriella who remains in Tehran.