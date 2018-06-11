Thousands of women turned cities in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales into rivers of green, white and violet on Sunday.
Marches held across UK to celebrate a 100 years of the right to vote for women
It was to mark a 100 years since women won the right to vote in the UK.
Women marched through London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast in events that were part artworks, part parades.
The milestone they observed was the enactment of the Representation of the People Act, which in 1918 granted property-owning British women over the age of 30 the right to vote.
It would be another decade before women in the UK would have the same voting rights as men.