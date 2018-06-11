Good Morning Europe: More than 600 people are stranded on board a ship in the Mediterranean. They're migrants, rescued over the weekend - and now barred from entering Italy.
Exclusive report aboard migrant rescue ship barred from docking in Italy
In the first showing of the new government’s hardline approach, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blocked entry of the boat and has instead called for Malta to take responsibility saying that they do not take their fair share.
The boat is carrying people rescued in waters controlled by Libya. Those on board include unaccompanied minors and even a newborn baby.
Our correspondent Anelise Borges gives exclusive insight direct from the rescue boat where it remains stationary 27 nautical miles from the coast of Malta and 35 from Italy.