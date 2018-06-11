Spain offered on Monday to take in a rescue ship that is drifting in the Mediterranean sea after Italy and Malta refused to let it dock.
Spain to take in drifting migrant ship Aquarius
Spain to take in drifting migrant ship Aquarius
Some 629 migrants are aboard the Aquarius, a vessel operated by the charities Medecins Sans Frontieres and Sos Mediterranee, off the coast of Libya on Saturday.
They included 123 non-accompanied minors, 11 children and seven pregnant women.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who took over a week ago, gave orders for the boat to be admitted in the port of Valencia, his office said in a statement.
Italy and Malta are in a tense stand-off over which country should now accept the NGO rescue boat.
Euronews' Annelise Bourges is the only TV reporter onboard the vessel. She witnessed the dramatic rescue and says the team aboard says the migrants can stay on the vessel, although food and water resources are running low.