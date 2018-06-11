People are now putting broccoli in coffee — but is this trend healthy?

First it was lattes served in avocados(still trying to get over that one) and now it's broccoli coffee.

And it's been dubbed — drumroll, please — the "broccolatte." Obviously.

The broccoli latte is made with broccoli powder to get more servings of vegetables. Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation

The hipster-licious beverage was created by Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation and Hort Innovation. It's currently being brewed and served up at Common Folk Café in Melbourne, Australia.

The drink contains espresso, steamed milk and high-fiber broccoli powder, which the CSIRO produced with drying processes that retain the color, flavor and nutrient composition of the fresh veggie. The powder itself is made from only broccoli.

In a press release, CSIRO lead researcher Mary Ann Augustin explained how broccoli was an ideal candidate for powder development since it is high in protein, fiber and health-promoting bioactive phytochemicals.

But does heating up the broccoli powder to make a coffee drink cause the supplement to lose any of its nutritious potency?

"Broccoli powder is just one of multiple vegetables used to support healthy eating. While fresh or frozen is best, broccoli that's dried and pulverized into powder can help boost veggie intake," NBC News health and nutrition editor Madelyn Fernstrom told TODAY Food. "Any minor nutrient loss occurs during the powder-making process.

"You're not losing any nutrients by further heating or mixing with caffeine."

Nutritious or not, coffee and broccoli fans alike are a little taken back by the concoction.

One tweeter wants all of these health food innovators to steer clear of her daily dose of caffeine.

Another thinks the trend actually ruins broccoli! We'd never waste a good stalk, either.

This tweeter can't understand why Melbourne would do such a thing.

Well, dear horrified tweeter, Australia's national science agency created the powder (and drink) as part of a larger research project to get Aussies to increase their daily dose of veggies, while also reducing food waste.

"The powders are an option for farmers who want to produce value-added vegetable ingredients for the lucrative functional food markets," Augustin said. Since the powder is made from the whole broccoli plant, not just the popular floret, it allows for greater use of the vegetables.

When Common Folk first posted about it's fiber-packed brew, many on Instagram seemed pretty supportive of the new brew.

"Omg I need this!!!!" one person wrote enthusiastically.

"Hahahaha yes! This is too good!!!" another said.

Regardless of its mixed reviews, the broccolatte is something you can easily make at home since broccoli powder is already available at plenty of health food stores. Now juicing isn't the way to drink your veggies!