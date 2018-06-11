A Polish man's been sentence to over 16 years and 9 months for kidnap

A Polish man's been sentence to 16 years and 9 months in an Italian prison for kidnapping a British model.

Chloe Ayling told Italian police she'd been lured to a photo shoot in Italy's fashion capital last summer, abducted and held captive for six days by Lukasz Herba.

The 20 year old's lawyer says the plot was for the 30 year old to sell her for sex in an online auction unless a ransom was paid.

When she returned to Britain, she said she was drugged, gagged, bound, stuffed into a bag, put into a car boot and driven to a village near Turin.

She denied suggestions the kidnapping was a hoax after she went on a shopping trip with her alleged captor.

Italian law foresaw a sentence of 25 to 30 years for kidnapping and extortion, but prosecutors asked the court in

Milan to make an allowance for the short duration of the abduction and a narcissistic personality disorder from which Herba was said to suffer.

Besides the prison sentence, the court also ordered Herba to pay an initial 60,000 euros in damages to Ayling.

Final damages will be set by a civil court.