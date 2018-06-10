BREAKING NEWS

Spanish police arrest paedophile suspects

Spanish police search for illegal images
Police in Spain say they have arrested 24 people suspected of distributing pornographic images of children on the internet.

Thousands of images of minors being sexually abused were found.

Suspects were detained across the country from Madrid to Barcelona as well as the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Those arrested included citizens from Britain, Ghana, Pakistan and Ecuador.

One of them is an evangelical preacher and another a former gang member who worked in a school cafeteria.

Police believe the ring shared the illegal material via Facebook and Skype.