Police in Spain say they have arrested 24 people suspected of distributing pornographic images of children on the internet.
Spanish police arrest paedophile suspects
Thousands of images of minors being sexually abused were found.
Suspects were detained across the country from Madrid to Barcelona as well as the Canary and Balearic Islands.
Those arrested included citizens from Britain, Ghana, Pakistan and Ecuador.
One of them is an evangelical preacher and another a former gang member who worked in a school cafeteria.
Police believe the ring shared the illegal material via Facebook and Skype.