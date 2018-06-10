A man's been arrested by Japanese police, suspected of stabbing a man to death on board a Shinkansen train Saturday night.
Knife attack on Japan train leaves 1 dead and 2 injured
Two women were also injured.
22-year-old Ichiro Kojima told investigators that he was irritated and had chosen the targets at random.
The incident took place on a bullet train travelling west in the south of Tokyo, which was carrying 880 passengers.
Officers say the attack could have been pre-meditated, as the suspect was carrying multiple bladed objects.