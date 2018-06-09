Is this the photograph that sums up the G7 summit?

As the G7 summit drew to a close on Saturday and Trump sped off in the direction of Singapore, one photo appeared to sum up the conference, which saw leaders divided over a trade row.

Shared from the official account of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, there G7 leaders are shown standing crowded around documents on a table, while US president is sat with his arms crossed.

The leaders of Japan, Germany, France and the UK all appear in the picture, locked in conversation.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte shared a photo showing the packed room from another angle and said he was working "to represent and defend Italian interests".

President of France Emmanuel Macron also posted an image of the meeting in which he was pictured gesturing with his left hand.

Macron on Saturday evening shared a dramatic photograph of himself and Trump from the summit in which both leader's faces were almost entirely masked by shadows, along with a string of tweets.

"President Trump saw that he had a united front before him," Macron wrote. "To find oneself isolated in a group of nations is contrary to the American history."

"The importation of steel and aluminium does not represent a threat to US Homeland Security! The basis of the American decision raises doubts, including in the American Congress and in the United States Administration," he added.

He also said that the leader's exchanges "made it possible to restore the truth about trade between Europe and the United States".

"This collective understanding is essential," he concluded.

The leaders Saturday evening released their yearly joint communique, which President Trump participated in, despite reports he would not.

The US leader said in a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the United States required fair access to markets and an end to unfair trade practices.

"It's going to stop, or we'll stop trading with them," the president said. "If they retaliate, they're making a mistake."