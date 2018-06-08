Tesla 'autopilot' increased car's speed before fatal crash, says report

A Tesla car driving in “autopilot” mode sped up in the moments prior to a fatal crash in California, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board.

"At 3 seconds prior to the crash and up to the time of impact... the Tesla’s speed increased from 62 (99.8km/h) to 70.8 mph (114km/h), with no precrash braking or evasive steering movement detected," the report read.

A 38-year-old driver, who was in a 2017 Tesla Model X P100D electric-powered passenger vehicle, was using the advanced driver assistance features traffic-aware cruise control and autosteer lane-keeping assistance (autopilot).