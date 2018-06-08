Tel Aviv celebrates 20th Gay Pride

Ripped men in white underwear, pink bunny ears and black bow ties gyrated through the streets with drag queens and others to loud trance music.

The British embassy donated a London-themed float.

David Quarrey, the British Ambassador to Israel said: "This is the third year that we participated and the second year that we have had a float in the embassy and we are the only embassy that have got a float and we think that is something very positive about Britain and about the relationship between Britain and Israel. So, we are delighted to be here. It is going to be really a fun day."

Israel has emerged as one of the world's most gay-friendly travel destinations in recent years, in sharp contrast to the rest of the Middle East where gay culture is often not tolerated.

In Israel, homosexuals serve openly in the military and parliament, and many popular artists and entertainers are homosexual.