Shock at death of Anthony Bourdain aged just 61

Celebrity chef, writer and television personality Anthony Bourdain, who has killed himself while shooting his latest TV show in Alsace, was a singular talent.

Almost single-handedly he re-invented the chef as oracle and commentator with his marvellous "Kitchen Confidential", a bestseller when published in 2000, blazing a trail Gordon Ramsey and Jamie Oliver would later follow in their differing styles. The book set Bourdain on the road to fame.

The book made him famous almost overnight, and it was a fame that ensured guest appearances and celebrity friends, many of whom he would invite onto his television shows for the Food Channel, Discovery, Travel and latterly CNN, until the end of his life. The fame also gave him a platform, and he used it, being an early campaigner for the rights of the overwhelmingly Latin American catering staff and agricultural workforce in America.