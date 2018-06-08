Italian police have seized ten tonnes of hashish on a Dutch fishing boat off the coast of Sicily.
Italian police seize 10 tonnes of hashish off the coast of Sicily
Italian police seize 10 tonnes of hashish off the coast of Sicily
The Quest had set sail from Malta before heading for the Strait of Gibraltar, it was intercepted by police who had been tracking its movements for over 40 hours.
The street value of the seized drugs was estimated at 15-20 million euros. All nine crew members on board were arrested with authorities saying that two of the detained were part of a dangerous Maltese criminal organisation.