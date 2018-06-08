Good news Friday!

Studies have shown that increasing positive emotions has a powerful effect on our general wellbeing.
Having always a look on the bright side can change our perception and even our reasoning! But is it really that simple with news? We know it’s not.
This is why we’d like to introduce you to our weekly roundup of some of the brightest stories from the week.
We hope they'll give you a nice shot of energy to get more done and to start your weekend with a smile.
1) Expedition 55 crew lands back on Earth after 168 days in space
After 168 days in space, three members of the International Space Station (ISS) Expedition 55 crew returned to Earth on Sunday, landing safely near a remote town in Kazakhstan.
Source: Euronews
2) Making History, Saudi Arabia Issues Driver’s Licenses to 10 Women
Saudi Arabia issued driver’s licenses to 10 women on Monday, a historic move that came 20 days before the government had planned to lift its longstanding ban on women driving.
Source: New York Times
3) Man offers free rides to people with disabilities who can’t afford to keep a car
Five years ago, Alex Bobes founded the Taxi Gratis (Free Taxi) to offer free transport for people with disabilities or for those suffering from severe diseases who can’t afford to keep a car. He offers his time, his car and pays the petrol to help them get around.
'I had this idea to try to help, so I offered them my car", “In this country [Romania] people with special needs have little freedom of movement,” Ianos says.
Source: Euronews
4) Broccoli coffee: scientists create new way to eat more greens
Those who don’t fancy eating broccoli can still reap its health benefits thanks to a newly developed powder version to be stirred into smoothies, baked goods and even coffee.
Source: The Guardian
5) Meet our first #Europeanhero: the nurse
“When I started out as a nurse, I believed I was there to rescue people. That is how we were all trained,” she says, “but I’ve learned that what patients need most is someone to listen to them, and to accompany them throughout their illness”
Source: Euronews