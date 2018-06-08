Celebrated chef and TV host Anthony Bourdain found dead in France

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at his hotel in France, CNN said on Friday. He was 61.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement.

CNN reported Bourdain's death was a suicide.

'His talents never ceased to amaze us'

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," said CNN.

Bourdain hosted CNN's "Parts Unknown series" — for which he won a Peabody Award in 2013.

"Apart from his knowledge of food and cooking, he’s comfortable with himself and with other people, whether he’s surveying Tokyo’s freaky after-hours scene, meeting whitewater fishermen on the Congo River, or waltzing into the house behind Greedy Greg’s sidewalk rib stand in Detroit to get a helping of greens straight from the owners’ stove," said the award's judges.

"He's irreverent, honest, curious, never condescending, never obsequious. People open up to him and, in doing so, often reveal more about their hometowns or homelands than a traditional reporter could hope to document."

Bourdain was also known for speaking out on social issues including workers' rights, the #MeToo movement, and defending immigrants in the US.

He stood by Italian film actress and director Asia Argento, who was also his girlfriend, as she spoke out about Harvey Weinstein and allegations of sexual abuse.