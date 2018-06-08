The International Criminal Court in The Hague has overturned the war crimes conviction and 18-year prison sentence of DRC warlord Jean-Pierre Bemba.
Bemba war crimes conviction overturned
Bemba had been found guilty of a devastating campaign of rape, murder and torture by troops he sent to the Central African Republic in 2002-2003.
The court ruled he could not be held responsible for crimes carried out by troops under his control.
The acquittal is a huge blow for prosecutors who had hoped to establish a precedent that political and military officials may be held liable for the actions of their troops.