The world's deadliest migration route continues to take lives.

On Sunday, a boat sank off the east coast of Tunisia, killing around 48 people.

Our reporter Annelise Borges will go on board a search and rescue ship to find out more.

Euronews reporter, Annelise Borges says, "So far this year more than 600 people have died while attempting the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea. And those who make it are actually brought here to the Italian port town of Catania. From this very port several NGO s have been conducting search and rescue operations. We are going to board one of them alongside MSF, to understand the work that is done by the volunteers at sea but also to experience, what it is like to cross the world deadliest migration route." Annelise Borges