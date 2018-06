Recent numbers released by Public Health England show there was a 20% increase in the sexually transmitted infection syphilis from 2016 to 2017, following a 10-year-trend increase, according to Gov.uk.

The number of syphilis diagnoses in 2017 was the largest annual number reported in nearly 70 years. Seventy per cent of diagnoses is among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to the report.

Across all STIs, the highest rates of diagnoses are seen in 16 to 24-year-olds.