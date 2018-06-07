Oxfam, a global humanitarian relief organization on Thursday (June 7), depicted the G7 leaders who are due to meet in Quebec, Canada, with huge heads made out of fiberglass to bring awareness to women's economic empowerment.
Oxfam urges G7 leaders to tackle women's inequality with "Big Heads" protest
Oxfam urges G7 leaders to tackle women's inequality with "Big Heads" protest
The charity is urging the leaders from the Group of Seven industrial countries to provoke a discussion to overcome women's inequality as the leaders gather for a two-day meeting on Friday (June 8).
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is the summit host with the meeting held in Charlevoix, Quebec. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations include the United States, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, France, Italy and Canada.