Live updates: Friday, June 8

Canada G7: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plays host to a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations with six of the seven members outraged at the United States over a slew of recent moves by President Donald Trump.

Spain: Sánchez’s new government is firmly on the centre-left, has a record number of women and contains familiar faces for those in Brussels, in a bid to reassure the EU and the markets about Spain’s commitment to the bloc and to fiscal discipline.

Palestine: The National Committee for the Return and Breaking-the-Siege Marches has issued an international call for solidarity events worldwide on June 8 to demand an end to Israel’s oppression and occupation of Palestinian people, to push for a ban on the supply of weapons to Israel and to support the public boycott of Israeli products. Protests marking two historic dates are planned along Israel’s massive “security fence” in Gaza June 5 and 8.

Follow our updates here: