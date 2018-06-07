Around several thousand job losses are likely as House of Fraser is proposing to close 31 stores.
House of Fraser set to close 31 shops
Now Reading:
House of Fraser set to close 31 shops
House of Fraser set to close 31 shops
Around several thousand job losses are likely as House of Fraser is proposing to close 31 stores.
It would leave the group with just 28 shops in the UK.
It's after mounting pressure facing the High Street.
The retailer is also seeking rent cuts to keep those shops open for another 7 months.
Agencies • Reuters