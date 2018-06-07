Fuego volcano: Head of emergency response "should quit"

Opposition politicians in Guatemala are calling for the Head of emergency response (Conren) to leave his post following the deadly Fuego eruption.

He's being accused of failing to heed advance warnings about the disaster.

For three days, firefighters have been searching Guatemala's lava and ash-ravaged landscape in the hope of finding survivors or, more likely, further victims.

Rescuers are risking their own lives; in some places, they are only able to work where they can stand on the roofs of houses because the ash is so hot.

One man did manage to out-run the lava but says he doesn't want to return to his hometown.

Amilcar Ajacabon said; "This is just going to be a cemetery because San Miguel de Los Lotes is gone. So, those souls, those victims, they`re right there. They`re buried."

Firefighters have rescued several ducks, dogs and farm animals from the disaster zone.

Meanwhile, international funds to help with the frontline emergency effort are being raised. The Red Cross has released €200,000 from its global emergency fund