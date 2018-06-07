A Swedish court has sentenced a failed Uzbek asylum seeker to life in prison.
Stockholm truck attacker sentenced to life in prison
Stockholm truck attacker sentenced to life in prison
Rakhmat Akilov killed five people and injured another 10 when he slammed a stolen truck into shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm in April last year.
Those killed included an 11-year-old girl.
He was arrested the same day as the attack outside a gas station in a Stockholm suburb after he was recognised from a CCTV image and quickly admitted to being the driver of the truck.
During the trial, he told the judge he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the so-called Islamic State group.