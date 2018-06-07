BREAKING NEWS

Stockholm truck attacker sentenced to life in prison

A Swedish court has sentenced a failed Uzbek asylum seeker to life in prison.

Rakhmat Akilov killed five people and injured another 10 when he slammed a stolen truck into shoppers on a busy street in Stockholm in April last year.

Those killed included an 11-year-old girl.

He was arrested the same day as the attack outside a gas station in a Stockholm suburb after he was recognised from a CCTV image and quickly admitted to being the driver of the truck.

During the trial, he told the judge he wanted to punish Sweden for joining a coalition against the so-called Islamic State group.

