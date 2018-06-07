"Waste to wear" project makes clothes out of discarded fishing nets

A new initiative is transforming one of the planet's deadliest underwater killers into clothing.

So-called "ghost fishing nets" left behind by vessels become traps for fish that stay in place for many years, but A group of NGOs called Healthy Seas is trying to do something about it. They have put in place a "waste to wear" project to collect the fishing nets and recycle them into nylon yarn which can then be used to create new products such as swimwear or other types of sportswear.

On June 8th to mark World's Ocean day they will be live-streaming a removal operation off the Greek island of Santorini on Facebook.

The United Nations estimates there are as many as 640 000 tonnes of nets currently in our oceans accounting for 10 percent of total plastic sea waste.