Watch live: the European Inventor Award 2018

The European Inventor Award celebrates inventors for their creativity, flair and, often, sheer perseverance. Launched by the European Patent Office in 2006, the awards honour Europe's pioneers, working both individually and in teams. They also look beyond continental borders, to identify inventors outside Europe who are busy finding solutions to some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

The winners are selected by an independent jury consisting of international authorities in the fields of business, politics, science, academia and research, who examine the proposals in terms of their contribution towards technical progress, social development, economic prosperity and job creation in Europe.