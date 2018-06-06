The transatlatic trade tussle has ratched up a notch as the EU announced that it is set to apply import duties on US imports starting from July.
US-EU Trade tussle intensifies
The European Commission's vice-president Maroš Šefčovič said:
"The application of the re-balancing duties is fully in line with the WTO rules. It is a measured and proportionate response to the unilateral and illegal decision taken by the United States to impose tariffs on the European steel and aluminum exports which we regret."
EU members have given broad support to a European Commission plan to set duties on €2.8 billion ($3.3 billion) of U.S. exports.
Products that have been targeted include bourbon, jeans, motorcycles, orange juice and a variety of steel products.
The bloc's members are expected to sign off on the hit-list at the June summit.