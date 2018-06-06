Students at Damascus University were presented with an exam question on the legal situation around the incident that injured Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah in the Champions League final.
Syrian law students asked about Salah injury in exam
The paper asked for the four conditions that prevent Sergio Ramos, the defender involved in the clash, from being pursued through the law.
In response to social media discussion around the story, the university posted the question, together with the answer on its social media page.
The four points are that
1) The game should be legal
2) The players involved should have consented to be involved
3) The tackle was within the rules of the game
4) The incident happened during the match itself