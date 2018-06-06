NASA to reveal new findings from its Mars rover Curiosity

NASA has called a press conference to discuss new findings made by its Mars rover Curiosity, which has been exploring the Red Planet for six years.

Just what has Curiosity discovered? The space agency is offering scant details in advance of the event, which is scheduled to begin tomorrow (June 7) at 2 p.m. EDT, saying only that it has new "science results" to discuss.

The media and the public alike are invited to join the discussion via social media. If you'd like to join in, send questions to the participants using the hashtag #askNASA no later than 1 p.m. EDT on June 7.