Live updates: Guatemala volcano, Italian government and Jordan protests
Guatemala volcano: Opposition politicians in Guatemala are calling for the head of the emergency response agency Conrad to be dismissed for failing to heed advance warnings about the eruption.
Italy government: The new Italian government has been confirmed by parliament. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte can now go ahead with his coalition plan that includes tax cuts, benefit hikes, and justice reform.
Jordan protests: Protests are continuing in Jordan over the government's austerity programme and a planned tax reform.
New US ambassador in Germany: Richard Grenell, the United States's outspoken new ambassador in Berlin, has paid his first formal visit to the German Foreign Ministry since his appointment.
