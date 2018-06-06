Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Live updates: Italy politics, volcano aftermath and Netanyahu in UK
Italy politics: Italy's lower house of parliament debates a motion of confidence on the new Five Star Movement-Liga coalition government headed by Giuseppe Conte.
UK-Israel: British Prime Minister Theresa May hosts her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu for talks.
Guatemala volcano: Officials say at least 192 people are missing and 75 are dead as a result of the explosion of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Sunday.
Kazakhstan space: Astronauts Serena Auñón-Chancellor of NASA, Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA), and cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will head to the International Space Station aboard the Russian Soyuz spacecraft.
Germany ambassador: Calls are growing for Angela Merkel to expel the US ambassador to Germany after the he said he was working to “strengthen” conservative political movements in Europe.
