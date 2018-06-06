Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has met his British counterpart, Theresa May in Downing Street.
Iraeli and British PMs meet in London
While in London, Netanyahu is also meeting with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.
It is part of a three-day European tour in which Netanyahu hopes to get support for a tougher line on Iran.
The Israeli PM had earlier said that the only subject on the agenda when he met with European leaders, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and now Theresa May, would be Iran.
But May wanted to talk about other things too. She said she was “concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives” during the recent Gaza protests.
The two also disagree over the West's nuclear deal with Iran. May repeated the UK's commitment to the agreement.
US president Trump has already pulled out of the agreement with Tehran.