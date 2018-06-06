Drone footage of Guatemala's ash-covered landscape shows what was once the vibrant town of El Rodeo.
Drone footage shows scale of damage from Guatemala volcano
The rising death toll following the eruption of the Fuego volcano is expected to continue rising, with anyone still stuck in the buried houses unlikely to still be alive.
A new eruption on Tuesday has sent rescue workers and firefighters scrambling for cover.
It's only now becoming clear the extent of the numbers of people who could be missing.
A woman tells reporters she thinks she's lost around 36 family members including aunts, uncles and cousins, with about half of them children.
The authorities say more than 1.7 million people have been affected by the eruption.
More than 3,000 people have been evacuated and this could increase as more people decide to leave the area.