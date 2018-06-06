These pictures show rescue crews lifting people to safety after an explosion inside a mine in China.
11 dead after explosion inside China mine
State media says it left eleven people dead and nine others injured.
It's reported two people are still missing.
China's government has been taking action to improve the country's poor recent safety record at mines.
The deadly incident took place at an iron ore site in the Liaoning province, which had been under construction.
The project in Benxi city is the first phase of the facility, due to open in 2019 and produce fifteen million tonnes of iron per year.