World Cup Russia 2018: how to follow Spain

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Spanish national team.

Full name: Selección Española de Fútbol

Nickname: La Roja (the Red one), Chile and Spain both claim this nickname

Emblem: Spanish coat of arms

Supporters nickname: none

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Krasnodar, almost 836 miles south of Moscow

Chanting:

A por ellos (Go for them)

Yo soy español, español, español (I am Spanish…)

España, España, oé, oé, oé

Oé oé oé

As the Spanish anthem doesn’t have any lyrics, supporters and players either remain silent or chant, “La la la, lo lo lo”.

Key Supporters’ language:

Goal: gol

Offside: fuera de juego

Game: partido

Foul: falta

Free Kick: falta, penalti

The Referee is blind: árbitro comprao (referee has been bought)

Cheat (trick): trampa

Can we play you every week? (for non-challenging opponents): son unos mantas (they’re a blanket)

Yellow Card (asking for a player to be booked): Pintalo de amarillo (paint him yellow)

Superfan: Manolo el del bombo. Drum player, he’s become a trademark.

Worst moment in World Cup history

Spain lost on penalties in the Quarter Final against hosts South Korea in 2002, the game was marred by various dubious decisions including two disallowed goals.

Another bad moment came back in 1982, when they were knocked out of the only World Cup to have been held in Spain to date. The home nation exited the competition following defeat to West Germany and a draw with England during the second round.

Best moment in World Cup history

Became World Champions for the first time in 2010, at the height of a six year period of dominance. During this spell they also won two European Championships (2008, 2012).

Players to follow: Iniesta, Piqué, Ramos. But the team’s entertainer is Pepe Reina.

On social media:

Most common hashtags - #Rusia2017 #VamosEspaña #AporelMundial

Spanish players (and supporters) are very active on Twitter:

@sergioRamos

@3gerardpique

@Preina25

@21LVA

@aspas10

@andresiniesta8

During games:

Team's official account: @SeFutbol

Federation's account: @rfef

@RafaelNadal

@paugasol

Commentators and Pundits:

@lamacope

Guillem Balagué is well known across Europe for his work in La Liga in Spain. Keep up to date with him on Twitter - @GuillemBalague

Sara Carbonero is known in Spain for her work with Telecinco up until 2015, she is also known as the wife of Spanish legend Iker Casillas. Twitter - @SCarboneroWeb

Francisco “Paco” González worked for Telecinco on the 2010 World Cup. He currently works for Codena COPE. @PacoGonzlezCOPE