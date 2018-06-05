World Cup Russia 2018: how to follow Spain

Your team not going to the 2018 World Cup? You want to become a fan of another team? You know your friends, but you want to get to know your enemies? Learn to love them? Euronews can help with our basic toolkit for the Spanish national team.

Full name: Selección Española de Fútbol

Nickname: La Roja (the Red one), Chile and Spain both claim this nickname

Emblem: Spanish coat of arms

Supporters nickname: none

HQ during the 2018 World Cup: Krasnodar, almost 836 miles south of Moscow

Chanting:

A por ellos (Go for them)