The Spanish neighbourhood in the center of Naples is characterised by poverty, unemployment and small time crimininality. It's a neighbourhood where the Five Star movement gained more than 50% of the votes in this year's General Election. Naples is also a city where private initiatives to support the population are strong.
Naples - The Five Star Stronghold
The Foqus Foundation gives opportunity to youngsters, giving them a perspective on the future.
Director Renato Quaglia says: "I believe that austerity policies in recent decades and also the neo-liberalism that has been adopted by many European countries in the end have left cities in which rights have been progressively decreasing, a city in which the commitment of the state has diminished."