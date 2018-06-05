Liverpool goalkeeper had concussion during Champions League final

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose performance in the Champions League final was blamed by many fans and commentators for his team's defeat, sustained a concussion during the game, according to doctors who examined him.

The 24-year-old conceded three goals including one where he rolled the ball into the path of an opposition striker and another where a long-range shot slipped through his fingers during the May 26 match. He reportedly received death threats after the game.

Karius was in tears as the final whistle blew on the Reds 3-1 defeat in Kiev and took to social media to apologise to supporters.

Staff at Massachusetts General Hospital wrote in a statement that the goalkeeper underwent a comprehensive examination that showed "visual-spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event (concussion)".

Karius was struck in the head during a collision with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos before the Spanish team's opening goal, which many fans blamed on an error by the German goalkeeper.

"After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history – including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms – physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr Karius sustained a concussion during the match May 26, 2018," the hospital's statement read.

Merseyside Police said it was aware of death threats made to the Liverpool goalkeeper and his family after the game, according to the BBC.

"We take social media posts of this nature extremely seriously. Offences will be investigated," police said.

"Merseyside Police would like to remind social media users than any offences including malicious communications and threatening behaviour will be investigated."