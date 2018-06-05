With Italy's new interior minister Matteo Salvini warning that his country would follow "alternative paths" if the European Union doesn't do more to take in migrants arriving from Africa, EU solidarity on the question is more than ever under scrutiny.
Little EU solidarity on migration
After more than a million migrants made their way to Europe in 2015, a relocation mechanism was voted through by the Commission, designed to relieve the burden on countries with a Mediterranean coast line.
It was planned that some 160 000 migrants would be relocated. In reality just 13 000 people have moved on from Italy and 22 000 from Greece.
The United Kingdom opted out. France, Germany and the Netherlands are among the countries who have taken in the most people.
Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland voted against the quotas and accepted just 26 people between them, according to official EU statistics.
Romania was the exception in Eastern Europe, welcoming over 700 people.