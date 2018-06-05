Guatemala's deadly Volcano of Fire

A volcano that erupted early Sunday in Guatemala has killed at least 65 people and displaced thousands more. But while this weekend's explosion was the most intense that has been recorded at that volcano in more than 40 years, experts say the volcanic activity can be explained because of Guatemala's location along the edge of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire.

The Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped zone that can be traced along the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. The regions within this "ring" are seismically and volcanically active because they just happen to be located at the boundaries of several tectonic plates that are continually mashing and colliding, said Kirsten Hodge, a volcanologist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.