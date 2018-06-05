A former US intelligence officer has been arrested on charges of recieving hundreds of thousands of dollars in return for spying for China.
Former US defence worker arrested for spying
Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58 and retired from the US Defense Intelligence Agency, was taken into custody on Saturday at an airport en route to China, the Justice Department said.
Hansen is the latest person in a string of former US intelligence officers to be swept up in criminal probes related to spying for the Chinese.
Earlier this year, former CIA case officer Jerry Chun Shing Lee was indicted for conspiring to gather or deliver national defense information to China.
Another former U.S. intelligence employee named Kevin Mallory is on trial in Virginia, also in connection with selling secrets to China.
Hansen had worked for the American government as a case officer, first as a military employee and then as a civilian contractor.