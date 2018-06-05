BREAKING NEWS

50th anniversary of Senator Kennedy's assassination

Fifty years ago on June 5th 1968 US Senator Robert F Kennedy was assassinated.

His brother President John F Kennedy had been shot dead five years before.

Robert F Kennedy's shooting occurred minutes after he gave his victory speech after winning the California Democratic primary and he died the next day.

Palestinian-born Sirhan Sirhan was convicted of the shooting and is serving a life sentence for it.

But last year Kennedy's son Robert F Kennedy Junior talked with Sirhan in prison and left having doubts over the conviction.

He's asked for it to be re-examined.

Sirhan did plead guilty, but he also said he has no recollection of the shooting.

Agencies • Reuters

