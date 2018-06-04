At the French Open at Roland Garros, the much awaited fourth round showdown between 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams and former world number one Maria Sharapova failed to happen, after Williams was forced to withdraw through injury.
Williams - Sharapova let down on day 9 of Roland Garros
Williams - Sharapova let down on day 9 of Roland Garros
William said: "Yeah, I, unfortunately have been having some issues with my pec (pectoral), my pec muscle, and unfortunately it's been getting worse, to a point where right now I can't actually serve. So, it's kind of hard to play when I can't physically serve."
Romanian number one seed Simona Halep made it through to the quarter finals with a comfortable 6-2 6 -1 victory over Elise Martens from Belgium.
The surprise of the day came with the defeat of Caroline Wozhniacki - the Australian Open champion was eliminated by Daria Kasatkina from Russia.
Germany's two-times Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber beat local favourite Caroline Garcia in straight set reach the quarter-finals
And Rafael Nadal extended his Roland Garros winning run to 37 consecutive sets after beating Maximilian Marterer from Germany - only Bjorn Borg has done better.