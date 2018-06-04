Good morning, Europe. Here are the stories we're watching on Tuesday, June 5.
Live news: Guatemala volcano, Iran prepares for nuclear enrichment
Live news: Guatemala volcano, Iran prepares for nuclear enrichment
Guatemala: Search and rescue operations were still ongoing in Guatemala on Tuesday after 62 people were killed and nearly 300 injured when the Fuego volcano erupted.
Iran: Iran's Supreme Leader said Monday that Iran will not relent to US pressures on its nuclear program, ordering Iranian scientists to get ready to increase uranium enrichment capabilities if necessary and vowing that Iran won't give up its missile program.
Jordan: Thousands of Jordanians protested for four days outside the prime minister's office in Amman and on Monday they finally forced him out of office.
France: Aymen Latrous is a 25-year-old from Tunisia who entered France illegally: Two years ago he saved two children from a fire yet he’s now facing deportation.