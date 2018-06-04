Ariana Grande is unrecognizable on new British Vogue cover

Ariana Grande, is that you? The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer covers the July 2018 issue of British Vogue, but even her most ardent fans likely had a hard time recognizing the pop star.

Adjusting glasses ... yes, that IS Ariana. Vogue

That's because Grande, 24, completely switched up her aesthetic for the cover shoot, just in time for the summer. In place of her trademark long, brunette ponytail, Grande covers the magazine with voluminous blonde waves.