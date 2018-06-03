1.7 million Slovenians have been called to vote in general elections today - with opinion polls pointing to a new victory for nationalism in Europe.
Slovenia polls open
Slovenia polls open
The right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa is predicted to come out on top - he's calling for the country to take a tougher line on immigration.
And Marjan Sarec's List is also expected to do well - the former comedian is running on an anti establishment platform.
Center left Prime Minister Miro Cerar provoked early elections by resigning after the country's supreme court blocked a railway investment project that he'd been championing.
Cerar closed 200 kilometres of the Slovenian border in an attempt to stop the flow of immigrants through what was once part of former communist Yugoslavia.