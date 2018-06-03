The famous El Capitan mountain in America's Yosemite park has claimed the lives of another two climbers.
Legendary El Capitan claims another two climbers
The climb is a mythical box to tick on climbers' global challenges list, and is busy nearly all year round with climbers from all over the world. It is the world's largest grantite monolith, 914 metres high.
The two victims were American men in their 40s who were attempting the Freeblast route.
More than 100 climbing accidents take place in the park every year, with the first death this year that of a hiker on the Half Dome cliffs last week. In 2016 there were 16 deaths in the year.