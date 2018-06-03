A 53-year-old man who was 'rampaging' inside the Berlin Cathedral was shot by a policeman on Sunday.
Germany: Police shoot 'rampaging' man at Berlin Cathedral
There were 100 people inside the cathedral at the time of the incident, said a police tweet.
Authorities were alerted by an emergency call from a Cathedral employee.
Both the man and the policeman were injured and were being treated in the hospital.
Berlin police said they hadn't found any motive related to terrorism in their initial investigation.
The 19th Century cathedral is located in the centre of Berlin on the historic Museum Island.