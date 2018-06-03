Good morning Europe, today we're watching:
Follow live: Guatemala volcano deaths, Slovenia elections, protests in Jordan
Guatemala volcano: The Fuego volcano, 25 miles south-west of Guatemala City has erupted, leaving at least 25 dead and forcing the closure of the country's main airport.
Slovenia elections: Centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) received the most votes in Sunday's parliamentary election but analysts said the party may find it difficult to form a coalition. The centre-left anti-establishment LMS party came second.
Protests in Jordan: Hundreds of Jordanians took to the streets of the capital Amman on Sunday in the fourth consecutive night of protests against IMF-backed price increases that have shaken the kingdom.
Migrant boat: At least 46 people died after a boat capsized off the coast of Tunisia. The boat contained around 180 people, according to officials from the country.